Delhi Could See Light Rains Today, Relief From Searing Heat

"The skies will remain partly cloudy. There is a possibility of light rains with strong winds later in the day," an official of the Met department said.
Yesterday's temperature was four notches above the season's average, while the minimum temperature settled at 25.9 degrees.
The minimum temperature on Tuesday afternoon was 30 degrees. On Monday, the average minimum temperature was 25.9 degrees. The relative humidity level oscillated between 55 and 13 per cent.
Dust and thunder storms with rains occurred at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh on Monday. But, the weather remained dry over western parts of the state.
