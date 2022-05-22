'Deadly Gas': Bodies Of Woman, Daughters In Delhi Flat With Chilling Notes

The woman has been identified as Manju and her daughters Anshika and Anku. (Representational)

A woman in her 50s and her two daughters turned their south Delhi flat into a "gas chamber" and suffocated to death in a shocking case of triple suicide, Delhi Police have found.

Suicide notes recovered from the flat in the posh Vasant Vihar neighbourhood have revealed their spine-chilling plan.

All doors, windows and ventilators were packed with polythene, the cooking gas cylinder's knob was turned on and an angithi (coal fire) was left burning. This led to the build-up of poisonous carbon monoxide in the room, killing the three.

When police entered the flat, they found the three bodies in one bedroom, the coal fire burning beside them.

In one of the suicide notes, there were clear instructions to anyone who enters the flat that they should not light a match as that could spark a fire.

"Too much deadly gas... carbon monoxide inside. It's flammable. Please ventilate the room by opening the window and opening the fan. Do not light match, candle or anything!! Be careful while removing the curtain because room is full of hazardous gas. Do not inhale," the chilling suicide note in English read.

The woman has been identified as Manju and her daughters Anshika and Anku.

The house help and neighbours have told police that the woman's husband died of Covid last year and the family had been upset since then. The woman was also unwell and had been confined to the bed of late, police have learnt.

They said further investigation into the matter is on.