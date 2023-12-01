DDAs New Housing Scheme With Luxury Penthouses And HIG Flats: Check Details

The DDA scheme has received an enthusiastic response (Representational)

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has introduced the 'Diwali Special Housing Scheme 2023,' offering diverse housing options, including penthouses, High-Income Group (HIG) flats, and other residences.

Diverse Choices in Prime Locations

The scheme offers 14 luxurious penthouses, 170 super HIGs, and 946 HIGs to choose from in Dwarka's Sector-19 B. Sector-14 and Lok Nayak Puram also offer 316 and 647 Middle-Income Group (MIG) flats, providing a variety of housing options.

Registration Process via E-Brochure

The registration process for prospective homeowners has been simplified using an easy-to-use e-brochure. This digital method is in line with modern preferences, enabling interested individuals to explore the offerings conveniently.

Key Dates for Participation

Make sure to submit your application by January 1, 2024. The online e-auction, with a schedule for each flat, will start on January 5, 2024.

First Come First Serve Basis Scheme

The 'first come first serve' (FCFS) scheme, launched on November 24, is open until March 31, 2024. This approach ensures that those who act swiftly have a chance to secure prime locations in Narela, Dwarka, and Lok Nayak Puram.

Varied Pricing and Accessible Inspection

The DDA's housing prices range from ₹11.5 lakh to ₹5 crore. They charge a small registration fee, and applicants can check out the flats before deciding to buy a property.

Penthouse: ₹5 crore

Super-HIG (High-Income Group): ₹2.5 crore

HIG: ₹1.4 crore

MIG (Middle-Income Group): ₹1 crore

LIG (Lower-Income Group): ₹23 lakh

EWS (Economically Weaker Section): ₹11.5 lakh

Growing Interest and Numbers

The DDA scheme has received an enthusiastic response, with over 350 registrations by 8 pm on November 24. This number soared to more than 500 by 9 pm, pointing to a high demand for these upscale living spaces.

The DDA's latest initiative is designed to not only provide luxurious living spaces but also adopt modern digital practices to enhance accessibility. The scheme encourages prospective homeowners to act promptly to seize the opportunity to be part of this exclusive housing project.