"Careless Dumping Days Behind Us": Delhi To Get India's 1st E-Waste Eco Park

Delhi is taking a groundbreaking step toward a greener future with the launch of India's first e-waste Eco Park in Holambi Kalan. This innovative project aims to revolutionise how the country deals with electronic waste, turning a significant challenge into an opportunity for sustainable growth.

Spanning over 11.4 acres, the e-waste Eco Park will be a cutting-edge facility capable of processing up to 51,000 metric tonnes of e-waste each year, covering all 106 categories outlined in the E-Waste Management Rules, 2022. With a capital investment of Rs 150 crore and an operational budget exceeding Rs 325 crore, this park is projected to generate Rs 350 crore in revenue, fostering a thriving ecosystem for recycling, recovery, and responsible waste management.

"This isn't just about managing waste, it's a testament to Delhi's dedication to a circular economy where every resource counts, and every worker matters," Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said after leading a crucial meeting to finalise the next steps for development.

He added, "The days of careless dumping are behind us. We're focused on making Delhi ready for the future industrially, environmentally, and socially."

To attract top-notch green technology providers from around the globe, the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) will soon issue a global RFQ-cum-RFP tender. The Eco Park will be developed using a DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate, Transfer) model under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework, with a concession period of 15 years.

The construction of the Eco Park is set to wrap up within 18 months. Once up and running, the park will manage nearly 25 per cent of Delhi's e-waste and will serve as a model for similar initiatives across the country.

Tackling India's E-Waste Emergency

India stands as the third-largest producer of e-waste in the world, churning out over 1.6 million metric tonnes each year. Delhi contributes nearly 9.5 per cent of that staggering total. Unfortunately, only 17.4 per cent of global e-waste is recycled in a scientifically sound manner, which means we're missing out on valuable resources like copper, lithium, and rare earth metals.

Delhi's E-Waste Eco Park is the first of four such facilities planned across the country. With solid backing, land set aside, and financial support already secured, Delhi is stepping up to transform environmental challenges into real, sustainable infrastructure for the future.

Green Jobs, Clean Delhi

It's not just about the environment. The Eco Park is also set to bring order to the informal sector, creating thousands of green jobs and empowering local dismantlers, recyclers, and refurbishers. By encouraging the safe and scientific recovery of essential materials, Delhi is paving the way for a cleaner, greener, and more inclusive industrial landscape.