Daughter Finds Parents' Bodies With Multiple Stab Injuries At Delhi Home

According to police, the bodies bearing multiple stab injuries were found in their house on Saturday evening, police said.

Delhi | | Updated: June 23, 2019 05:14 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Daughter Finds Parents' Bodies With Multiple Stab Injuries At Delhi Home

Police said no sign of forceful entry was detected and the house has not been ransacked.


New Delhi: 

A 51-year-old man and his wife were stabbed to death allegedly by some unidentified people in Dwarka's Mohan Garden area on Saturday, police said.

The couple have been identified as Hari Ballabh and Shanti Singh, 47, both native of Bihar, and they are survived by their 22-year-old son and a 27-year-old daughter they said.

According to police, the bodies bearing multiple stab injuries were found in their house on Saturday evening, police said.

The couple's daughter returned home in the evening to find the main door of the house open. Upon entering, she saw her parents were lying in a pool of blood, following which she called police, an official said.

Police said no sign of forceful entry was detected and the house has not been ransacked.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and CCTV footage are being checked, they said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Delhi PoliceDwaraka

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic Brands

................................ Advertisement ................................