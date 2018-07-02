Dalai Lama, Arvind Kejriwal Launch Happiness Program For Delhi Schools

The Dalai Lama and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal share a moment during the launch of the program.

The Delhi government today launched 'Happiness Curriculum' for school students, with the Dalai Lama gracing the occasion and saying that India can help the world overcome "negative emotions" of the mankind. The curriculum is for students up to class 8.

The Dalai Lama said India's ability to combine modernity and ancient knowledge will pave way for physical and mental well-being and solving troubles caused due to negative and destructive emotions like anger, hatred and jealousy.

The Dalai Lama called for revival of the ancient Indian knowledge in the country of its origin and its subsequent spread across the world including the countries following Buddhism.

"By reviving this ancient knowledge, India can become the modern Guru," he said.

Addressing the gathering, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the 'Happiness Curriculum' as the third stage of reforms in education sector initiated by his government after infrastructure development and motivation of teachers at the government schools. He added that the new curriculum was a solid step towards creating good human beings.

Deputy Chief Minister and education department in-charge Manish Sisodia, who conceived the curriculum, asserted that the experiment might one day spread across the country and the world as well.

He added that the curriculum would involve a 'Happiness' period of 45 minutes for all students up to class 8 in Delhi government schools. Each class will begin with a five minute meditation practice.

"Imagine the impact of involving 10 lakh students and around 50,000 teachers. It is our belief that the modern day problems like terrorism, corruption and pollution can be solved through schools and a human centric education," Mr Sisodia said.

The 'Happiness Curriculum' including meditation, value education, and mental exercises, was designed and prepared by a team of 40 Delhi government teachers, educators and volunteers over a period of six months, he said.

The ministers of Delhi government, besides a large number of teachers and officials of Education directorate of Delhi government attended the function.

For more Delhi news, please click here.