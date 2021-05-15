Covishield Stock To Last 6 Days For Those Over 45 Years: Delhi Government

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi said stocks of Covaxin will last for another three days. (File)

The Delhi government received over 1.73 lakh doses of Covishield today and the stocks of this vaccine will last for another six days for the 45 plus age group as well as frontline and health care workers, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi said.

She said the stocks of Covaxin will last for another three days.

There was no vaccination on Friday since it was a holiday owing to Eid, she said while issuing the vaccination bulletin.

There is no Covaxin stock available for the 18-44 years age group while the stock of Covishield will last for another eight days, she said.

Meanwhile, amid vaccine shortage faced by Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government has written to Dr Reddy's Laboratories for supply of around 67 lakh doses of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories launched Sputnik V -- the first foreign-made vaccine being used in the country -- on Friday.

The announcement came after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had claimed earlier this week that Covaxin manufacturer Bharat Biotech had refused to provide additional doses to the national capital.

