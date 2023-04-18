Delhi Reports 1,537 fresh Covid Cases Today, 520 More Than Yesterday

On Monday, Delhi recorded 1,017 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 32.25 per cent

Delhi logged 1,537 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 26.54 per cent, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,25,781. Five fresh fatalities have pushed the death toll due to the viral disease to 26,572, according to a bulletin issued by the health department.

Of the latest fatalities, Covid was the primary cause of death in two cases, the bulletin said.

On Monday, Delhi recorded 1,017 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 32.25 per cent, the highest in more than 15 months.

The national capital had recorded a Covid positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14 last year.

According to the latest bulletin, the fresh cases emerged out of the 5,791 tests conducted to detect the infection the previous day.

Delhi logged 1,634 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 29.68 per cent and three deaths on Sunday.

On Saturday, the city recorded 1,396 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 31.9 per cent.

Delhi had recorded 1,964 Covid cases on August 18 last year.

The number of COVID-19 cases had dropped to zero on January 16 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the city has witnessed a spurt in cases over the last fortnight.

The health department bulletin said 360 of the 7,964 beds in Delhi's dedicated COVID-19 hospitals are occupied, while 3,827 patients are in home isolation.

The number of active cases currently stands at 5,714, it added.

Mock drills were conducted at Delhi hospitals on April 11 to ascertain their preparedness to tackle COVID-19.

Medical experts have said Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16 could be driving the surge in cases in the city.

However, they have maintained that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get their booster shots.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had last week said XBB.1.16 is not leading to a severe infection among children.

