Court Directs Lodging Of FIR Against Delhi Jeweller's Son

The man alleged that his son had created a false, forged and fabricated documents

A court here has directed Delhi Police to lodge an FIR on the complaint of Kamal Kumar Gupta, director of P P Jewellers, Delhi, against his son for allegedly transferring his rights in his own name by way of fake partnership deed of the company.

Metropolitan Magistrate Umesh Kumar passed the order, saying prima facie there were enough ingredients to conduct a thorough investigation in the matter.

“After having gone through the complaint and the status report filed by the investigating officer (IO), the complaint made carries in it all ingredients of a cognizable offence.

“Hence, in the light of judgment passed by apex court the SHO concerned is directed to register an FIR and conduct a thorough investigation in the present matter,” the judge said, and sought a compliance report by May 31.

According to the complaint, the accused changed the constitution of the partnership firm on the basis of forged partnership deed dated October 1, 2014.

It claimed that the complainant got to know about a letter dated October 28, 2015 written by State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur to the partnership firm regarding change in the constitution of the firm on the basis of forged partnership deed.

Mr Gupta alleged that his son had created a false, forged and fabricated documents, i.e. alleged partnership deed, and used it for cheating by submitting it with SBI, Assistant Commissioner of Industries, and office of Commissioner of Industries.

He alleged that the partnership firm was working in regular course of business and the partners have never been changed since April 1, 2005 in the partnership and the balance sheets of the partnership were being filed regularly.

Further, the son was never a partner in the company and both are having a lot of litigations, it said.

“Moreover, they used to stay in the same house till 2015 and son was handling the affairs, used to receive a lot of correspondences during that time, which did not come to the notice of the father and many communications were deliberately concealed by son,” the complaint alleged.

