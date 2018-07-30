Couple Found Hanging In South Delhi's Tughlakabad Extension

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, says police (Representational)

A couple allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan at their residence in southeast Delhi's Tughlakabad Extension today, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Deepak, 40, and his wife Mamta, 28, they added.



Police were informed about the incident at 2:45 pm today.

"On reaching the spot, it was learnt that the door was locked from inside and the light in one of the rooms was on. Through the ventilator, police observed that two people were seen hanging from fans in two rooms," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.

Police said that they broke the house door and found that Deepak was hanging from a ceiling fan using a 'gamcha' in the outer room and his wife Mamta was found hanging from a ceiling fan using a 'chunni'.



"A suicide note written by Deepak was recovered from the spot. It stated that he was committing suicide and does not blame anyone. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem," the DCP said.

Police investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the suicide.