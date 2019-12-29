Couple Among Four Arrested For Alleged Burglary In Delhi

During investigation, CCTV camera footage were analysed, police said (Representational)

Four people, including a 36-year-old woman, were arrested for allegedly burgling a house in South Delhi's Greater Kailash area, the police said on Saturday.

Jewellery valued over Rs two crore, watches worth around Rs four lakh and other valuable articles were recovered from their possession, the police said.

The accused have been identified as Raju (40), his wife Pinky (36), Hunny Kumar Gupta (23), all residents of Sultan Puri, and Sageer (50), a resident of Chirag Delhi.

On December 20, a complaint was received at Greater Kailash police station regarding the theft and burglary in a house, a senior police officer said.

"During investigation, CCTV camera footage were analysed. In one of the footage, police saw Raju, following which he was arrested on Wednesday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

On his instance, his wife Pinky and two other accused were arrested, the DCP said.