Couldn't Sleep All Night, Says Arvind Kejriwal, On School Bus Attack

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, said today that he "couldn't sleep all night" on learning of the attack on a school bus in Gurgaon by a mob protesting the film "Padmaavat".



Little children of the GD Goenka World School kneeled down on the floor and held their teachers to escape stones thrown at their bus at the Sohna Road yesterday afternoon. The children cried in fear as the goons - around 60 of them - struck the bus with sticks to force the bus to stop.



A video captured the frightening moments for the children and teachers, who were on their way home when their bus was caught in protests.



"Yesterday some people pelted stones on school children in #Gurugram. I couldn't sleep entire night. If our children are pelted with stones on Republic Day eve, a few kms away from nation's capital, it is a matter of shame for the entire nation," Arvind Kejriwal said.



The mob was protesting against the release of "Padmaavat" today. Groups protesting the film allege that it insults Rajput pride and distorts the story of 14th century Queen Padmavati, who was coveted by Delhi Sultan Alauddin Khilji but preferred to die rather than be captured by him.



The attack on school children has been widely condemned, with opposition voices targeting Haryana's ruling BJP.



Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted: "There will never be a cause big enough to justify violence against children... The BJP's use of hatred and violence is setting our entire country on fire."



