Delhi AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi, Brother Test Positive For Coronavirus

Delhi AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi and his brother have tested positive for coronavairus

Delhi AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi and his brother have tested positive for coronavairus. The AAP leader, who represents the Karol Bagh constituency in the assembly, had undergone a test on Wednesday. His results came positive today. The MLA has not shown any symptoms of the disease so far and has been put under quarantine.

Currently serving his thirds term as MLA, the AAP leader has been regularly posting updates on relief work for migrants on his official twitter account.

Mr Ravi is the first case of a public representative getting infected in the national capital where the highly contagious virus has claimed 59 lives with 3,515 confirmed cases.