Delhi Traders Use Bullock Carts To Supply Essential Items Amid Lockdown

The Delhi traders are using bullock carts due to dearth of commercial vehicles.(Representational)

Traders in Delhi's Chandni Chowk area are using bullock carts and thelas (barrows) for transporting essential commodities to the retailers across the national capital due to the dearth of commercial vehicles amid the nationwide lockdown.

"We are using bullock carts during the lockdown so that supply of essential commodities does not get hampered," said Lalit Sharma, a trader.

Chandni Chowk's Naya Bazar is one of the country's famous grocery markets and Khari Baoli is Asia's largest wholesale market for spices, nuts, herbs and other food products such as rice and tea.

