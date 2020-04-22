Special Passes To Cross Sealed Delhi-Noida Border, Thermal Scanning Must

People with special passes will be allowed to cross, but after thermal testing for COVID-19.

The border between Delhi and Noida has been sealed in the fight to control the spread of coronavirus. The border will remain sealed until further orders, except for essential traffic, the Uttar Pradesh government has said. Only people with special passes will be allowed to cross, but after thermal testing for COVID-19.

Delhi is the third worst-hit in the country, with over 2,100 coronavirus cases and close to 50 deaths. Neighbouring Gautam Buddh Nagar, which includes Noida, is among UP's worst-affected districts with nearly 100 cases.

The district magistrate Suhas LY said the number of people commuting between Delhi and Noida was found to be high and many who had tested positive for coronavirus in Noida over the last few days had a connect with Delhi. The decision was taken on the advice of the district health department, he said.

On Tuesday, three cases in Noida emerged, which were linked to Delhi.

"The doctors have also suggested that those who are travelling between Delhi-Noida, they have a high probability of transmission, so the border is being sealed with immediate effect," said the officer.

He also tweeted that the border was being closed completely in the larger public interest.

"Dear residents, as per the medical department advice, in the larger public interest, as a preventive measure to fight Covid 19, we are closing Delhi-GB nagar/Noida border completely, with following specified exceptions. You are kindly requested to cooperate. Stay home, stay safe," said the tweet.

— DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) April 21, 2020



Exemptions will be made only for doctors, certain officials and for essential services and goods.

Officers or others directly involved in tackling the pandemic will get passes. Vehicles carrying essential goods, ambulances, government officers with passes and media persons with passes will also be allowed.

Yesterday, there was a traffic jam on the highway between Delhi and Ghaziabad for several hours after the border was sealed. Ghaziabad set up tight screening at the border after six people, who came from Delhi, tested positive for coronavirus.

World 25,63,480 Cases 17,04,478 Active 6,81,582 Recovered 1,77,420 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 25,63,480 and 1,77,420 have died; 17,04,478 are active cases and 6,81,582 have recovered as on April 22, 2020 at 7:56 am.