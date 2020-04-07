'Need Family Support': AIIMS Doctor Talks Of COVID-19 Challenges, Gets Emotional

Dr Ambika says the doctors are here to treat people and also need support from families.

A doctor, who is posted at COVID-19 treatment ward of Delhi's AIIMS, got emotional while speaking about the challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Ambika, who is staying away from her family and treating patients of COVID-19, said cases are increasing by the day.

"It is a challenging time for us when cases of coronavirus are increasing by the day. We all need support from our family in this type of situation," Ms Ambika said.

#WATCH Dr Ambika, who is posted at #COVID19 treatment ward of Delhi AIIMS, breaks down while speaking about her professional challenges amid coronavirus pandemic. pic.twitter.com/erNNUIh7Il — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

"If anyone from the family falls sick and we are not able to treat them, that guilt never goes," she added.

We are here to treat people and also need support from our families, the doctor said. "Everyone here supports us - colleagues, friends, staff members - but family support is different and we all need that," she said with tears in her eyes.