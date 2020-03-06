AAP Government Asks Autonomous, Civic Bodies To Suspend Biometric Attendance

The general administration department of the Delhi government wrote to various other departments (File)

The Delhi government on Thursday asked head of departments (HoDs), autonomous bodies and municipal corporations to suspend the biometric attendance system in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, an official said.

The general administration department of the Delhi government has written to principal secretaries and secretaries of all departments, autonomous bodies and municipal corporations for the suspension of biometric attendance system till further orders.

The official said that the move came a day after the special secretary of health department asked for the same.

"In pursuance of the letter dated 04.03.2020 of Health and Family Welfare Department, I am directed to request you to kindly get biometric attendance of all officers/officials of your department suspended in the interest of all staff till further orders in view of coronavirus threat...," Deputy Secretary (GAD) Promila Mitra said in the letter.

One more case of novel coronavirus was reported in Ghaziabad in the national capital region, taking the total number in the country to 30 so far, official sources said on Thursday.

To prevent the possibility of spread of coronavirus, the Delhi government has ordered immediate closure of primary schools in the national capital till March 31.

All Delhi government, aided, private schools and those run by civic bodies will remain shut, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio.

"As a precautionary measure to prevent the possibility of spread of COVID-19 amongst our children, Delhi Government has directed immediate closure of all primary schools (Govt/ aided/ private/MCD/NDMC) till 31/3/20(sic)," he tweeted.