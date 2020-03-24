No New Coronavirus Cases In Delhi, Tweets Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi was among the first states to go into complete lockdown till March 31. (File)

No new coronavirus case has been reportedly in Delhi in the past 24 hours, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Tuesday, warning, however, that "we should not be happy".

Delhi has 30 cases of coronavirus, which has infected close to 500 people in India. Nine people have died, including one in Delhi.

Mr Kejriwal tweeted that five people infected with coronavirus or COVID-19 had been discharged from hospitals.

"In the last 24 hours, no new case (of coronavirus) has been reported. Five people have been discharged. We should not be happy right now," the Chief Minister tweeted.

"The biggest challenge now is to not let the situation go out of control. Need your cooperation for this," Mr Kejriwal added in his tweet in Hindi, addressed to the people of Delhi.

Delhi was among the first states to go into complete lockdown till March 31 to check the spread of coronavirus, a highly contagious disease that has claimed over 14,000 lives worldwide.

All shops, commercial establishments, factories, workshops, offices and weekly markets have stopped. Only the supply of essential services is allowed.

Yesterday, Delhi banned movement on roads and introduced "curfew passes" for those who had to travel to supply essential goods.

In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet that people were not taking the lockdown seriously, Mr Kejriwal had tweeted last evening: "I completely agree with you, Sir. Today, several people violated the lockdown. This is not acceptable. Due to this, the health of all citizens is at risk. This would be strictly enforced in Delhi."