Delhi Limits Number Of Guests At Weddings Amid Covid Surge

The Delhi government has put restrictions on the gathering of people at weddings and funerals amid a big spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in a fresh order on Saturday said that not more than 200 guests will be allowed at weddings and other events being organised at open-air venues and of 100 people for closed spaces in the city. Maximum 50 persons will be allowed to attend funerals, it said.

Till now a maximum of 200 people could have gathered in a wedding ceremony held in a closed space and there was no limit on gatherings in an open space.

Everyone must strictly follow Covid protocols like wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing, the order said.

The order will be in force till April 30.

On Saturday, Delhi reported 1,558 new Covid cases, taking the total number of cases to 6,55,834. As many as 974 people recovered in the national capital from the disease during the period.

With this, the total number of recoveries in Delhi goes to 6,38,212 so far. However, the active number of COVID-19 cases stands at 6,625.