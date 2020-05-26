No Confirmation Yet On Resuming Metro Services: Delhi Minister

Delhi Metro has remained shut since March 22, when Janata Curfew was imposed (File)

There is no confirmation yet on resumption of Metro rail services, a senior Delhi minister said today, hours after reports emerged claiming that operations may begin before May 31 when the lockdown - in its fourth phase - is scheduled to end.

"There is no confirmation yet on resumption of Delhi Metro rail services. Whenever such a direction comes, DMRC will require a minimum of 2 days for preparations. Delhi government wants that Metro train services should be started again soon," Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Tuesday.

There is no confirmation yet on resumption of Delhi Metro rail services. Whenever such a direction comes, DMRC will require a minimum of 2 days for preparations. Delhi government wants that metro train services should be started again soon: Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot pic.twitter.com/Sp2XLMKQ9V — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2020

The Delhi Metro services have remained suspended since March 22, when Janata Curfew was imposed in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic. During Lockdown4 - which began on May 18 - Metro services in Delhi have remained suspended; the government allowed buses and cabs to run with conditions to ensure social distancing.

Ahead of the fourth phase of lockdown, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had sought suggestions from residents on the way forward. "Some people asked if we can start public buses. They said many offices are allowed to work now, but not everyone has a vehicle and they need public transport. How are they going to reach their office? Some said Delhi Metro must run in a very limited way. What defines this limit, we will look into that," Mr Kejriwal had said.

Earlier this month, the Delhi Metro, on Twitter, shared a glimpse of what travelling in the Metro may look like as we exit the lockdown with safety measures in place to check spread of novel coronavirus. It tweeted an image showing cautionary stickers on social distancing being put up on back of seats at regular intervals. The DMRC indicated that it was gearing itself up and keeping its staff battle-ready to ensure adherence to all safety protocols by commuters, whenever services are told to be resumed.