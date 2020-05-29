With Masks And Gloves, Delhi Airport Reassures Fliers With Strict Rules

At the entry-gate, security is checking temperatures by a thermal scanner

Indira Gandhi International Airport that serves as the country's major international aviation hub has donned a new look to avoid any kind of commotion after domestic flights resumed on May 25.

Passengers queuing up for preliminary checking at Terminal 3 would require to stand on blue and red strips marked on the floor to help them follow social distancing.

At the entry-gate, security checks temperature by a thermal scanner after which passengers are required to show Aarogya Setu app that provides the latest status of the app holder.

After the luggage sanitisation process is completed, at the entry get inside the airport passengers would require to stand on a carpet soaked in sanitizer to get even their shoe soles sanitized.

Inside the airport, at the smoking zone, a passenger Ayush Kumar, 32, headed for Varanasi, said, "I am very confident to air travel now after experiencing all the latest regulations put forth by Airport Authority of India. Even in the smoking zone, not more than five persons are allowed and they also need to stand on the red and blue stripes."

Drinking water facilities that previously had to be operated by hand has now been fitted with mechanism that can be pushed with a leg to avoid any hand contacts.

A senior citizen Ramachandra, 65, travelling to Kochi said, "I am going to Kochi from Delhi after staying here at my daughter's place for two months. The arrangements are very substantial and well-watched. If one is wearing a mask and taking precautionary measures travelling will be worry-free."

In order to prominently maintain social distancing throughout the airport, the middle chair in a pair of three sports the message, "don't sit on this chair".

At airport premises amid existing shops of food and other items, shops for (Personal Protective Equipment) PPE kits, sanitizers, masks and other essential gears are seeing more customers.

However, passengers at the arrival face difficulties in booking taxis. Many passengers even had to wait for more than two hours to get the cab facility.

Flight operations commenced since May 25 since it was suspended from March 25 following worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

At present India stands at 1,65,799 cases. Highest spike of 7,466 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours was registered. 4,706 deaths have been reported.