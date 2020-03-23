'Completely Agree Sir': Arvind Kejriwal To PM Modi On COVID-19 Lockdown

Arvind Kejriwal said the lockdown will be strictly imposed in Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged people to follow the lockdown imposed amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Responding to a tweet by Prime Minster Narendra Modi in which he said many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously, the Delhi Chief Minister said the laxity could endanger many lives.

"I complete agree with you sir. Many people disregarded the lockdown today. This is not acceptable at all. It endangers everyone's lives. It will be strictly imposed in Delhi," Mr Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

"Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the directives seriously. I request the state governments to ensure that the rules and laws are followed," the Prime Minister had tweeted earlier.

Mr Kejriwal also announced that 50 per cent of the state-run buses will run from Tuesday to ensure those involved in essential services do not face problems.

In an online media briefing, Mr Kejriwal said the lockdown is for everyone's benefit and it is important to ensure that the virus does not spread further.

He also cited the examples of Italy and the US where the number of coronavirus was in hundreds initially but rose exponentially within weeks.

He said the Delhi government will take strict action against violators.

Mr Kejriwal said on the first day of the lockdown, it was observed that several people involved in providing essential services reached late to work and faced several hassles.

"To ensure that they don't face problem, we will increase the DTC bus services to 50 per cent from Tuesday," Mr Kejriwal said.

India has registered 433 cases of coronavirus, with eight deaths, with the government announcing it will shut down domestic flights from Wednesday to halt the spread and imposed complete lockdowns in 19 states and union territories.