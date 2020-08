Delhi Reports 1,192 COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours, 1.42 Lakh Total Cases

The tally of active cases on Friday rose to 10,409 from 10,348 the previous day. (File)

Delhi recorded 1,192 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.42 lakh, while the death count from the disease mounted to 4,082, authorities said.

Twenty-three fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, as per the latest health bulletin released on Friday.

On Thursday, the count of daily cases was 1,299 while 15 deaths were reported.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 till date.

The death count from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,059 on Thursday.

The bulletin on Friday said the death count from coronavirus infection has risen to 4,082 and the total number of cases has climbed to 1,42,723.

The positivity rate on Friday stood at five per cent while the recovery rate was over 89 per cent, as per the bulletin.

According to the Friday bulletin, out of the total number of beds in COVID hospitals, 10,502 were vacant.

Also, 2,278 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights, it said.