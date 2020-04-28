Delhi Government Launches Website On COVID-19 Related Information

Coronavirus in Delhi: The website - delhifightscorona.in - has five broad sections which include containment zones, testing facilities, key locations, e-pass, press release and FAQs.

The website has the locations of containment zones in Delhi (File)

New Delhi:

The Delhi government today launched a dedicated website to provide information on all the COVID-19 related initiatives and updates in a seamless manner.

The website - delhifightscorona.in - has five broad sections which include containment zones, testing facilities, key locations, e-pass, press release and FAQs.

The website has the locations of all the containment zones or the COVID-19 hotspots in Delhi. The locations are updated from time to time as decided by the government, a statement said.

It also lists all COVID-19 Testing Centers (CTCs) set up by the Delhi government, private centres, as well as information on how to avail COVID-19 testing.

A list and location of all ration shops in Delhi, temporary relief centres and hunger relief centres is also available on the website.

In the "e-pass section", any person can apply for travel e-pass or e-coupon for ration through this website.

The website also updates important data related to COVID-19 in Delhi, including the total number of cases, number of new cases reported in one day, number of recovered patients and the number of deaths reported on a day.

Another section contains testing statistics including the number of tests done in Delhi to detect COVID-19 on a particular day, total number of negative cases, number of tests where results are pending and tests per million.

