Delhi AIIMS Trauma Centre Converted Into Hospital For COVID-19 Patients

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, is reshaping its Apex Trauma Centre complex into a dedicated hospital for treatment of Coronavirus patients.

Dr DK Sharma, Medical Superintendent of AIIMS said, "Apex Trauma Centre was designed mostly victims of road traffic accidents. However, these days, trauma cases have also come down. We are converting the entire trauma centre into a dedicated hospital for treatment of COVID-19 patients. The capacity of beds can be enhanced by at least 200. The trauma centre's physical infrastructure is ready,"

Dr Sharma added that this update can further be strengthened as per requirement.

"We are continuously working to strengthen the ICU facility. We have created a 20-bed-ICU facility at the trauma centre; a 30-bed-ICU has been designed at the burns and plastics ward. As of now, we have kept about 50 beds of isolation and 25 ICU beds. We have also placed 150 additional beds in the ward," Dr Randeep Guleria, AIIMS Director, said.

In the meantime, trauma centre emergency (casualty) is being shifted to the main AIIMS emergency unit. Most of the admitted patients from the trauma centre have already been shifted to the main AIIMS building.

Last week, AIIMS had developed a task force for the management protocol for COVID-19 patients.

On Monday, Day-6 of the 21-day lockdown to contain the infection, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that the total coronavirus cases in the country rose to 1071 in the country, including 99 recoveries and 29 fatalities.