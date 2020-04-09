2 Doctors Of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, Out To Buy Groceries, Assaulted

When the Delhi doctors confronted these locals, they were attacked.

Two women doctors of the government-run Safdarjung Hospital in south Delhi were assaulted on Wednesday evening when they were out buying groceries.

The doctors had gone to a market in nearby Gautam Nagar where they live, when they were confronted by a man, who reportedly heckled them for not being inside their house.

The man, allegedly harassed the two doctors, saying the presence of doctors there might risk the spread of coronavirus, which has killed 149 and infected over 5,000 in India so far.

The doctors later called the police, but by the time the police arrived, the accused had fled the area.

The locals at the market, allegedly, refused to divulge the details about the attacker.

The attacker was later identified as a 42-year-old interior designer who was arrested Wednesday night.

The doctors were then taken to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment.

Delhi has registered 669 coronavirus positive cases so far, of which nine have died.

20 coronavirus hotspots in the city, which include the famous Sadar Bazar and Bengali Market near Connaught Place, have been sealed.

The government has also made face masks compulsory for those stepping out of their house in the national capital.

