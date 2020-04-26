Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital Closed After Nurse Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A nurse at north Delhi's Hindu Rao hospital tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

A nurse at a civic hospital in north Delhi tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, following which the facility has been closed down, officials said.

The Hindu Rao Hospital, run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, has been temporarily shut for sanitisation and contact tracing, they said.

"Late Saturday evening, a nurse on duty in Hindu Rao Hospital, was found positive for COVID-19. She has been on duty in various locations within the campus over the last two weeks, we are closing down the hospital till we fully sanitise and complete contact tracing," NDMC official Varsha Joshi said.

Only some patients are admitted right now in gynaecology ward, and appropriate arrangements will be made for them, she said.

"There appears to be definite negligence at some level here," she said, adding, "we will have a thorough inquiry into this aspect".

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Saturday rose to 2,625, with 111 new cases and one fresh death being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities.