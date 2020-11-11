Delhi Records Highest Single-Day Spike Of 7,830 COVID-19 Cases

These fresh cases came out of the 59,035 tests conducted the previous day. (Representational)

Delhi recorded 7,830 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day spike till date, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.5 lakh even as 83 new fatalities pushed the number of deaths to 7,143, authorities said.

These fresh cases came out of the 59,035 tests conducted the previous day. The positivity rate stood at 13.26 per cent amid festive season and rising pollution in the city, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

The previous highest single-day spike till date here, 7,745 cases, was recorded on Sunday.

Eighty-three new fatalities were recorded, pushing the deaths in the national capital to 7,143.

Delhi had recorded 71 fatalities from COVID-19 on Monday and 5,023 fresh cases. On Saturday and Sunday, 79 and 77 deaths were recorded respectively.

The active cases tally on Tuesday rose to 41,385 from 39,795 the previous day.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 4,51,382.