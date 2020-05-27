Pani Puri Stall Reopens In Delhi's Chawri Bazar Amid Lockdown4

Street food pani puri and papdi chaat being sold at Chawri Bazar in Delhi.

After the Centre allowed some relaxations in the fourth phase of the ongoing nation-wide lockdown to tackle the spread of coronavirus, street food was seen being sold by a vendor in Delhi's Chawri Bazar area.

India's famous street food snacks pani puri, also known as golgappe, and paapdi chaat with flavoured water were being sold in plastic bags by the vendor for takeaway and people on two-wheelers were seen stopping by and placing orders.

The pictures of the stall were posted by news agency ANI and were soon shared widely on social media.

However, only home takeaway has been allowed at the street food carts, dashing hopes of going back to the traditional way of standing near the stalls and eating the snacks on the roadside, due to social distancing norms to reduce the spread of COVID-19 disease.

The Delhi government eased coronavirus lockdown guidelines on May 19, a day after the Centre extended the nation-wide lockdown till May 31 with some relaxations.

Shops were allowed to reopen in Delhi and buses, autos and taxis can now run with limited passengers. Markets are opening on an odd-even basis but shops selling essential items have been allowed to open everyday.

The government said social distancing needs to be maintained at all the shops and masks should be worn by everyone.