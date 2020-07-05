Delhi Lt Governor Inaugurates World's 'Largest' COVID Care Centre

Anil Baijal inspected the facility which is being managed by ITBP.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal inaugurated a 10,000-bed COVID care centre in the Chhatarpur area of the national capital today.

The COVID care centre in South Delhi is billed as the "largest" of its kind in the world. It is 1,700 feet long, 700 feet wide -- roughly the size of 20 football fields -- and has 200 enclosures with 50 beds each.

"The Sardar Patel Covid care centre and hospital has been developed to help the citizens of Delhi and NCR who are affected by the coronavirus. Our team of doctors and medical staffs will take care of this facility. Sardar Patel Covid care centre and hospital have 10 per cent of beds with oxygen facility," the Delhi LG said after the inaugural.

Talking about the facilities at the centre, Mr Baijal further said, "We have counsellors for mentally traumatic patients. We have a team of good psychiatrists and specialists in medicine."

The centre has been set up for treating mild and asymptomatic coronavirus patients. It will also serve as a treatment centre for those who are asymptomatic but cannot afford home isolation.

Advised to keep special focus on severely ill patients & if required, shift then to dedicated Covid Hospitals.



Instructed SDMC to ensure cleanliness & sanitation at the centre.



Management of COVID centre by ITBP is greatly appreciated. - LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) July 5, 2020

Gaming facilities have also been arranged to keep the spirits of patients high inside the centre.

"Our doctors, nurses and paramedic staff will take care of this Covid-19 care facility. ITBP has experience of several months in handling Covid patients. Initially, ITBP was deployed at quarantine centres. We are also running a 200 bedded centre for the police forces in Noida," ITBP DG SS Deswal said.

While the Delhi government has provided administrative support, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will be the nodal agency operating the centre.

More than 2,000 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and other Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, including doctors, will treat and manage Delhi's biggest COVID-19 care centre at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur area.

Volunteers from the religious sect of Radha Soami Beas will also help run the centre.

Delhi has a total of 97,200 Covid-19 cases including 68,256 recoveries and 25,940 active cases, as per the last bulletin of Delhi Health Department.

