Delhi Logs 72 Covid Cases In 24 Hours, Positivity Rate Constant At 0.10%

Coronavirus: A total of 69,212 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in Delhi, the bulletin said.

Delhi recorded 72 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours with one related death for the second consecutive day, taking the city's overall cases to 14,35,353 and the death count to 25,022, according to a Delhi health bulletin Thursday. The positivity rate remained steady at 0.10 percent.

Fewer cases were recorded today compared to Wednesday when Delhi logged 77 cases in a day.

The number of active cases today stands at 671 - a drop from the previous day's 688 cases.

Eighty-eight patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in Delhi to 14,09,660, the bulletin said. The national capital's recovery rate remained steady at 95.2 per cent for the seventh consecutive day today.

According to the bulletin, 230 people are currently in home isolation, an increase from the previous day's figure of 215, while the number of containment zones has declined to 439 from 472 a day ago.

A total of 69,212 tests, including 45,615 RTPCR and 23,597 rapid antigen tests, were conducted in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday had said that the city has gained control over the second wave of the pandemic. He also emphasised that various efforts were being taken by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to fight the deadly pandemic.

"Delhi has gained control over the 2nd wave of Covid-19. This has been possible due to timely action & active decision making by Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal Ji. Delhi Government is actively strengthening its infrastructure in the fight against Corona. #DelhiFightsCorona," Mr Jain said in a tweet.

Delhi was one of the worst-hit states in the country by the devastating second wave of the pandemic. The city struggled with a massive shortage of medical oxygen and various essential medicines as it witnessed a tidal wave of Covid patients at the peak of the second wave in April-May. Hospitals struggled with an acute shortage of beds while crematoriums were overwhelmed by the unprecedented surge in fatalities.