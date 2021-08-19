Delhi Logs 25 Fresh COVID-19 Cases; Positivity Rate At 0.04%

Coronavirus: Delhi recorded 25 new COVID-19 cases and 2 related fatalities. (File)

Twenty-five fresh cases of COVID-19 and two deaths due to the disease were recorded on Thursday, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the city Health Department.

The death count due to coronavirus infection in the national capital has risen to 25,079.

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Monday, while 27 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, according to data.

This was the tenth time, since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital, when zero fatality had been logged in a day.

On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11, August 12 and August 13 too, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded, as per official data.

On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero deaths due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

The second wave swept the city during April-May period.

On Thursday, 25 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, and two deaths were recorded, according to the latest bulletin.

On Wednesday, the city had registered 36 cases and four fatalities, while the positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent, as per the official figures.

On Tuesday, the city recorded 38 cases and four deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)