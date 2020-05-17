Delhi Government Receives 5,000 PPE Kits From BMW India Foundation

BMW India Foundation donated 5,000 PPE kits to Delhi hospitals. (Representational)

The Delhi government has received 5,000 personal protection equipment (PPE) kits donated by a foundation for use in city hospitals, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Delhi has mounted to 129 and the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 9,333 on Saturday, authorities said.

"Received 5000 PPE kits donated by BMW India Foundation to Delhi hospitals. These kits will greatly help in our fight against COVID-19. Thank you @bmwindia for supporting us in these challenging times," Jain tweeted.

On Thursday, the city had recorded 472 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike.

Over 400 healthcare workers, including doctors, have tested positive in Delhi till date, Mr Jain had earlier said.