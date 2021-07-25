Delhi Reports 66 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths; Positivity Rate At 0.09%

Coronavirus: There are 579 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi at present. (File)

The national capital reported 66 COVID-19 cases and two deaths due to the infection on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.09 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbed to 14,35,910. Of this, over 14.10 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

The death count now stands at 25,043.

On Saturday, Delhi reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent and zero deaths.

On Friday, the city had reported 58 cases and one death.

There are 579 active cases in Delhi at present and 167 of them are being treated at home.

The number of containment zones stands at 309, the bulletin said.

The bulletin said 70,758 tests, including 49,568 RT-PCR tests, were conducted on Saturday.

Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives, with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city.

On April 20, the capital reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

The capital has recorded 2,369 cases of coronavirus in the last 30 days (since June 24), 79 cases a day on an average.

Experts said that while a large number of people now have immunity against coronavirus due to previous infections and vaccination, a guarded approach is needed in terms of implementing restrictive measures to avoid a second-wave like crisis.

