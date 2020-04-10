Delhi Civic Body Begins Thermal Screening People On Balconies With Drones

North Delhi Municipal Corporation is using drones to check temperature of people (Representational)

In an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus, North Delhi Municipal Corporation is using a multipurpose corona-combat drone equipped with thermal scanning to identify people standing on their balconies having less or more temperature than the normal temperature.

It is a new technologically advanced thermal drone which is multi-purpose in nature. It houses a thermal camera, night vision camera, disinfectant tank, loudspeaker, spotlight and portable medical box.

"The people don't need to check their temperature every day. Now people can be on their balconies and the drone will try to figure out the temperature of every individual. Then, the person having high or less than normal temperature will be asked to come down. Then the health officials will follow further procedure and the whole area will be sanitised," Prashant Pillai, an engineer, told ANI.

"The corona combat drone has a capacity of 10 litres. There is a small box in which we have put essentials and medicines. It can cover a straight road of 1.5 km to 2 km in 9 to 12 minutes. We have partnered with the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. In six days, we have covered 19 remote locations where the MCD tanks can not go," added Mr Pillai.

North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Avtar Singh said that drones were being used to spray disinfectants in Majnu-ka-Tilla area in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and now they are also using the drones to check the temperature of people.

Mr Singh said that such drones will also ensure the safety of the municipal workers. "Municipal workers will not come in contact with the people, which may cause COVID-19 to them. This drone is making our work easy," added Mr Singh.