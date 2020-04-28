Delhi Allows Some Services From Today Amid Lockdown. Details Here

The relaxations were not applicable in COVID-19 hotspots and containment zones, the government asserted

Plumbers, electricians and shops for schoolbooks will be allowed in Delhi from today after the Arvind Kejriwal government cleared some relaxations in the coronavirus lockdown on Monday.

Veterinarians, plumbers, electricians and those who repair water purifiers can start work again from Tuesday.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has also allowed dispensaries, clinics, pathology labs and the sale and supply of vaccines and medicine.

Homes for children, people with disabilities, the mentally challenged, senior citizens, and others can also operate.

Movement, within the capital or inter-state, of all medical and veterinary personnel, scientists, nurses, paramedical staff, lab technicians, mid-wives, and other hospital support services including ambulances have been exempted from lockdown restrictions.

Schools and colleges will remain closed. Online teaching and distance learning will be encouraged, said the order signed by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev.

On the weekend, the central government had said that all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops, and shops in residential complexes could reopen in urban areas during the nationwide lockdown, which is due to end on May 3. Shops in markets, market complexes, and shopping malls will remain closed, said a home ministry order.

The relaxations were not applicable in COVID-19 hotspots and containment zones, the government asserted.

Soon after the home ministry order listing more exemptions during the lockdown, the Delhi government said it would not reopen shops for now and would take a decision after reviewing the status of the coronavirus pandemic in the capital.

However, there was confusion in many parts of Delhi where shop-owners decided to resume their activity even before a go-ahead from the state government.

Later, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal clarified that neighbourhood and standalone shops could reopen in non-hotspots but markets and malls would remain closed.