Coronavirus: 52 Of 102 People Found Living In 13 Delhi Mosques Test Positive

Many of these 102 people attended the congregation of Tablighi Jamaat at the Nizamuddin Markaz

As many as 52 people out of the 102, who were found living in 13 mosques in Delhi's Chandni Mahal area, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and many of them had last month attended a congregation in Nizamuddin, a COVID-19 hotspot, officials said on Saturday.

There are 30 COVID-19 hotspots in the national capital and Chandni Mahal was declared one on Friday.

In the last four days, at least three people from the central Delhi area have succumbed to the coronavirus disease, a senior government official told news agency PTI.

During intensive verification drives conducted in the last five days, government agencies found that 102 people, including foreigners, were living in 13 mosques in the Chandni Mahal area. After preliminary medical examinations, 52 of them tested COVID-19 positive, the official said.

All of them were sent to different quarantine centres.

Many of these 102 people had attended the congregation of the Islamic sect Tablighi Jamaat at the Nizamuddin Markaz last month.

The authorities have launched a sanitisation drive in Chandni Mahal and introduced a containment plan after the detection of such a large number of people living in religious places.

Those who came into contact with the three people who died and those who tested positive have been put under home quarantine.

No resident of the locality is allowed to go out of their homes and essential items are being delivered at home, another official said.

So far, over 500 COVID-19 positive cases and about 20 deaths in the country have been found to have links to the Nizamuddin congregation.

Over 2,300 activists, including 250 foreigners of the Islamic organisation Tablighi Jamaat, were found to be living at its headquarters at the Markaz building in Delhi's Nizamuddin in the later part of March, despite the 21-day lockdown imposed from March 25 to check the spread of the coronavirus.

At least 9,000 people had participated at the congregation at the Nizamuddin Markaz last month after which many have travelled to various parts of the country for missionary works.

Among the participants include citizens of 41 nationalities.

They are 379 Indonesians, 110 Bangladeshi, 77 Kyrgyzstan, 75 Malaysian, 65 Thai, 63 Myanmarese and 33 Sri Lankan citizens besides others.

The home ministry had also asked Delhi Police and police chiefs of other states, where these foreigners are currently living, to take legal action under the Foreigners Act and the Disaster Management Act.

The ministry had said that about 2,100 foreigners have come to India since January 1 and indulged in Tablighi activities in different parts of the country.

World 17,09,085 Cases 12,23,017 Active 3,82,525 Recovered 1,03,543 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 17,09,085 and 1,03,543 have died; 12,23,017 are active cases and 3,82,525 have recovered as on April 11, 2020 at 5:21 pm.

India 7,529 768 Cases 6,634 595 Active 653 137 Recovered 242 36 Deaths In India, there are 7,529 confirmed cases including 242 deaths. The number of active cases is 6,634 and 653 have recovered as on April 11, 2020 at 5:00 pm. State & District Details State Cases Active Recovered Deaths Maharashtra District Cases Mumbai 496 Pune 130 Mumbai Suburban 65 Thane 31 Sangli 24 Ahmednagar 21 Nagpur 16 Aurangabad 8 Latur 8 Palghar 7 Raigad 6 Satara 5 Yavatmal 4 Buldhana 4 Osmanabad 4 Kolhapur 2 Hingoli 2 Ratnagiri 2 Washim 1 Nashik 1 Sindhudurg 1 Amravati 1 Jalna 1 Jalgaon 1 Gondia 1 Details Awaited* 732 1574 210 1276 134 188 63 110 13 Tamil Nadu District Cases Chennai 151 Coimbatore 60 Dindigul 44 Tirunelveli 38 Erode 32 Tiruchirappalli 30 Namakkal 28 Ranipet 27 Tiruppur 27 Theni 24 Madurai 24 Karur 22 Chengalpattu 19 Villupuram 16 Thoothukudi 16 Cuddalore 13 Thiruvallur 12 Thiruvarur 12 Nagapattinam 11 Salem 11 Thanjavur 11 Virudhunagar 11 Tiruvannamalai 9 Kanchipuram 7 Vellore 6 Kanniyakumari 6 Sivaganga 5 The Nilgiris 4 Tirupattur 4 Ramanathapuram 2 Kallakurichi 2 Perambalur 1 Ariyalur 1 Details Awaited* 225 911 77 859 54 44 23 8 Delhi District Cases South 172 Central 100 North 66 Shahdara 60 New Delhi 55 South West 21 West 18 South East 18 East 14 North East 9 North West 5 Details Awaited* 365 903 5 864 4 25 14 1 Rajasthan District Cases Jaipur 67 Jodhpur 29 Bhilwara 23 Jhunjhunu 18 Tonk 11 Churu 7 Ajmer 5 Bikaner 5 Dausa 5 Dungarpur 5 Bharatpur 4 Kota 4 Jaisalmer 3 Alwar 3 Nagaur 2 Pali 2 Pratapgarh 2 Dholpur 1 Sikar 1 Banswara 1 Udaipur 1 Details Awaited* 354 553 90 529 90 21 3 Telangana District Cases Hyderabad 168 Nizamabad 26 Warangal Urban 23 Medchal Malkajgiri 16 Nalgonda 13 Jogulamba Gadwal 12 Ranga Reddy 12 Adilabad 10 Kamareddy 9 Karimnagar 8 Mahabubnagar 8 Suryapet 8 Sangareddy 7 Jagitial 4 Vikarabad 4 Medak 4 Bhadradri Kothagudem 4 Nirmal 4 Nagarkurnool 2 Mulugu 2 Jangoan 2 Peddapalli 2 Siddipet 1 Mahabubabad 1 Jayashankar Bhupalapally 1 Details Awaited* 153 504 31 452 21 43 8 9 2 Madhya Pradesh District Cases Indore 101 Bhopal 42 Morena 12 Jabalpur 7 Ujjain 7 Barwani 3 Khargone 3 Chhindwara 2 Dewas 2 Gwalior 2 Shivpuri 2 Vidisha 1 Details Awaited* 259 443 184 410 167 0 33 17 Uttar Pradesh District Cases Gautam Buddha Nagar 58 Agra 51 Meerut 33 Ghaziabad 23 Lucknow 19 Saharanpur 16 Shamli 14 Kanpur Nagar 8 Sitapur 8 Varanasi 7 Bareilly 6 Maharajganj 6 Ghazipur 5 Basti 5 Firozabad 4 Hathras 4 Baghpat 4 Kheri 4 Pratapgarh 3 Hapur 3 Azamgarh 3 Bulandshahr 3 Jaunpur 3 Muzaffarnagar 2 Rae Bareli 2 Mathura 2 Mirzapur 2 Pilibhit 2 Banda 2 Prayagraj 1 Auraiya 1 Shahjahanpur 1 Kaushambi 1 Barabanki 1 Moradabad 1 Bijnor 1 Budaun 1 Hardoi 1 Details Awaited* 122 433 2 397 2 32 4 Andhra Pradesh District Cases Kurnool 42 Spsr Nellore 23 Krishna 12 Visakhapatnam 11 Guntur 10 Y.s.r. Kadapa 9 West Godavari 7 Chittoor 6 Anantapur 5 Prakasam 4 East Godavari 2 Details Awaited* 250 381 18 364 14 11 4 6 Kerala District Cases Kasaragod 139 Kannur 47 Ernakulam 22 Thiruvananthapuram 15 Pathanamthitta 14 Malappuram 11 Thrissur 10 Idukki 8 Kozhikode 7 Palakkad 6 Kollam 5 Kottayam 3 Wayanad 3 Alappuzha 2 Details Awaited* 72 364 7 239 123 27 2 Gujarat District Cases Ahmadabad 76 Surat 18 Bhavnagar 13 Gandhinagar 12 Vadodara 12 Rajkot 9 Patan 5 Porbandar 3 Mahesana 2 Kachchh 2 Gir Somnath 2 Panch Mahals 1 Anand 1 Sabar Kantha 1 Jamnagar 1 Chhotaudepur 1 Morbi 1 Botad 1 Details Awaited* 147 308 67 258 60 31 5 19 2 Karnataka District Cases Bengaluru Urban 58 Mysuru 34 Bidar 10 Chikballapur 10 Uttar Kannad 10 Belagavi 7 Dakshin Kannad 7 Ballari 6 Kalaburagi 6 Bagalkot 5 Bengaluru Rural 5 Udupi 4 Mandya 3 Davangere 2 Gadag 1 Tumakuru 1 Kodagu 1 Dharwad 1 Chitradurga 1 Details Awaited* 42 214 17 171 10 37 7 6 Jammu And Kashmir District Cases Srinagar 33 Bandipora 24 Baramulla 16 Badgam 9 Jammu 5 Kupwara 5 Udhampur 4 Pulwama 3 Rajauri 3 Shopian 3 Ganderbal 2 Details Awaited* 100 207 23 197 23 6 4 Haryana District Cases Gurugram 33 Faridabad 19 Palwal 17 Nuh 12 Karnal 5 Ambala 4 Panipat 4 Fatehabad 3 Sirsa 3 Panchkula 2 Bhiwani 2 Rohtak 1 Kaithal 1 Sonipat 1 Jind 1 Hisar 1 Charki Dadri 1 Details Awaited* 67 177 8 145 8 29 3 Punjab District Cases S.a.s Nagar 23 Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar 18 Amritsar 10 Hoshiarpur 6 Jalandhar 6 Ludhiana 5 Mansa 5 Ropar 3 Fatehgarh Sahib 2 Pathankot 2 Sas Mohali 1 Moga 1 Barnala 1 Patiala 1 Faridkot 1 Kapurthala 1 Details Awaited* 46 132 116 5 11 West Bengal District Cases Kolkata 34 Howrah 14 Medinipur East 8 Nadia 5 Kalimpong 5 Hooghly 4 Jalpaiguri 4 24 Paraganas North 3 24 Paraganas South 3 Purba Bardhaman 3 Paschim Bardhaman 2 Darjeeling 1 Medinipur West 1 Details Awaited* 39 126 10 105 10 16 5 Bihar District Cases Patna 5 Munger 4 Saharsa 2 Begusarai 1 Darbhanga 1 Lakhisarai 1 Nalanda 1 Siwan 1 Details Awaited* 44 60 59 0 1 Odisha District Cases Khordha 31 Bhadrak 3 Cuttack 2 Jajapur 1 Kalahandi 1 Kendrapara 1 Puri 1 Details Awaited* 8 48 4 45 4 2 1 Uttarakhand District Cases Dehradun 13 Udam Singh Nagar 4 Nainital 3 Almora 1 Pauri Garhwal 1 Details Awaited* 13 35 30 5 0 Assam District Cases Golaghat 9 Marigaon 4 Nalbari 4 Goalpara 3 Cachar 1 Dhubri 1 Hailakandi 1 Kamrup 1 Karimganj 1 Lakhimpur 1 Kamrup Metro 1 South Salmara Mancachar 1 Details Awaited* 1 29 28 0 1 1 Himachal Pradesh District Cases Kangra 3 Details Awaited* 25 28 21 6 1 Chhattisgarh District Cases Raipur 4 Bilaspur 1 Durg 1 Rajnandgaon 1 Details Awaited* 11 18 8 9 8 9 0 Chandigarh District Cases Chandigarh 18 18 11 7 0 Jharkhand District Cases Details Awaited* 17 17 4 16 4 0 1 Ladakh District Cases Leh Ladakh 11 Kargil 2 Details Awaited* 2 15 5 10 0 Andaman And Nicobar Islands District Cases North And Middle Andaman 7 South Andamans 3 Details Awaited* 1 11 11 0 0 Goa District Cases North Goa 5 South Goa 1 Details Awaited* 1 7 6 1 0 Puducherry District Cases Mahe 1 Details Awaited* 6 7 2 6 2 1 0 Manipur District Cases Imphal West 1 Thoubal 1 2 1 1 0 Tripura District Cases Gomati 1 Details Awaited* 1 2 1 2 1 0 0 Mizoram District Cases Aizawl 1 1 1 0 0 Arunachal Pradesh District Cases Details Awaited* 1 1 1 0 0 Show more Show less Coronavirus Outbreak: Full CoverageCases in IndiaHelplinesFAQs

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)