Coronavirus: 2-Year-Old Boy Youngest To Test COVID-19 +ve In Delhi Cancer Hospital

A 2-year-old boy has become the youngest coronavirus case at a state-run Delhi cancer hospital. This takes the number of cases at the now shut-down Delhi State Cancer Institute to 29.

The toddler is the son of a nurse who had also tested positive earlier and is now admitted in a hospital. She is currently eight months pregnant with her second child. Her husband's sample has also been sent for testing.

Earlier, staff and other patients at the institute had also tested positive for the deadly virus that has affected over 1,500 people in Delhi.

Three doctors are among 23 staffers who have tested positive. Other infected staff members are nurses, a sanitation worker and a security guard. Four patients, who were admitted at the hospital, and the attendant of a patient have also tested positive.

The source of infection was a doctor of the institute who had tested positive. The doctor's brother and sister-in-law had recently returned from the UK which has been affected badly by the highly contagious virus.

"It is suspected that the doctor caught the infection from her brother and sister-in-law who had just returned from the UK. She had visited their house recently," Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain had said.

The hospital had shut down its laboratories and its Outpatient Department (OPD) last week after the doctor tested positive. More than 45 members of the hospital's total staff have been quarantined so far.

Delhi registered 51 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the number of total cases to 1,561 on Tuesday. Two new deaths were reported, taking the count to 30.



The number of coronavirus containment zones in the national capital was raised to 55 on Tuesday with the identification of eight new neighbourhoods with a high number of COVID-19 cases.