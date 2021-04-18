1,500-Bed Facilities With Oxygen Backup To Be Opened In Delhi Tomorrow

Delhi will get a 1,500-bed facility with oxygen supply for COVID-19 patients

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said three massive facilities with 1,500 beds connected to oxygen supply will be opened on Monday.

Mr Kejriwal's tweet to announce the facilities at the Commonwealth Games Village and two other places came on a day when the national capital reported its highest ever single-day COVID-19 cases spike with 25,462 fresh infections.

"Visited Commonwealth Games Village, Yamuna sports complex and Govt. school at Rouse Avenue. 1500 oxygen beds will become functional between tomorrow and day after in these three places," Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

Visited Commonwealth Games Village, Yamuna sports complex and Govt. school at Rouse Avenue. 1500 oxygen beds will become functional between tomorrow and day after in these three places. pic.twitter.com/nZCXzZlpXe — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 18, 2021

He said Delhi is facing an "acute shortage" of oxygen for COVID-19 patients and alleged that the quota of the city has been diverted to other states.

He has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting help in enhancing the number of hospital beds and immediate oxygen supply for patients in Delhi.

"Delhi is facing acute shortage of oxygen. In view of sharply increasing cases, Delhi needs much more than normal supply. Rather than increasing supply, our normal supply has been sharply reduced and Delhi's quota has been diverted to other states..." Mr Kejriwal tweeted on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister said less than 100 intensive care unit (ICU) beds are available in the national capital.

Pointing out that positivity rate has gone up from 24 per cent to 30 per cent in just 24 hours, Mr Kejriwal said due to fast pace in increase of COVID-19 infections, hospital beds and oxygen for patients are rapidly depleting in the city.