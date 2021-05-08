1.14 Lakh Vaccine Doses Given In 1 Day: Delhi Government

Coronavirus: Delhi government said medical oxygen situation is slowly stabilising

The Delhi government said it has administered 1.14 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Friday. Explaining the steps the Arvind Kejriwal government is taking in fighting the pandemic, the Delhi government in a statement said SOS calls from hospitals have reduced, with only 10 calls reported on Friday.

"A dedicated team of officers is working 24x7 to monitor the status of demand and supply of oxygen in the national capital. Also, more than 1,100 cylinders were distributed on May 7 for patients in home isolation," the Delhi government said.

A total of 174 hunger relief centres are being run across the city, it said, adding nearly 9 lakh meals have been distributed to the poor in the last one week.

"An average of 29 per cent oxygen is supplied by the railways, an average of 71 per cent oxygen is supplied through roadways. An average of 507.5 tonnes of oxygen is supplied to Delhi daily," Ashish Kundra, officer on special duty in the Health Department said in the statement.

"Underlining the various facets of donation of oxygen, it was highlighted that citizens can log on to delhi.gov.in to access cylinders donation sheet and can also book cylinder refilling at https://oxygen.jantasamvad.org. NITI Aayog is the central focal point to supervise the total number of donations of oxygen cylinders," the government said.

It said gradually, Delhi is ramping up capacities to transport liquid oxygen. "The supply chain of oxygen has become more efficient through the railways," it said.

Delhi recorded 332 fatalities to Covid and 17,364 new infections on Saturday, while the positivity rate remained below 25 per cent for a third straight day, the Health Department said.

This is the fifth time in the last six days that the number of new cases remained below 20,000.

Delhi reported 19,832 cases on Friday, 19,133 cases on Thursday, 20,960 cases on Wednesday, 19,953 on Tuesday, 18,043 on Monday, 20,394 cases on Sunday, 25,219 on Saturday, 27,047 on Friday, 24,235 on last Thursday and 25,986 on Wednesday last week, according to government data.