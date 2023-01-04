Cop Sets Self On Fire In Central Delhi, Saved By Colleagues In Police Car

A Delhi Police head constable set himself on fire at Rafi Marg in central Delhi. (Representational)

A Delhi Police head constable set himself on fire at Rafi Marg in central Delhi on Wednesday, officials said.

The constable, identified as Kuldeep, was saved by his colleagues in a police van deployed at the spot, they said.

According to police, Kuldeep has previously also attempted to set himself on fire but the reason behind it is unknown.

The head constable, who was posted at the secretariat security, is currently under suspension, a senior police officer told Press Trust of India.

He did not suffer any major injuries but received burns on his neck and chest, he said.



