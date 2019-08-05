Cop Deployed At Karan Singh's Delhi House Allegedly Shoots Himself

The police personnel was admitted to RML hospital after the incident, said police. The matter is being investigated.

Delhi | | Updated: August 05, 2019 10:43 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Cop Deployed At Karan Singh's Delhi House Allegedly Shoots Himself

Cop deployed at Karan Singh's house in Delhi allegedly shot himself. (Representational image)


NEW DELHI: 

A police personnel, deployed at the residence of Congress leader Karan Singh in Delhi, allegedly shot himself accidentally, Delhi Police said this morning.

The police personnel was admitted to RML hospital after the incident, said police.

The matter is being investigated.
 



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Karan SinghDelhi PoliceCongress

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
KashmirJammu KashmirFriendship DayPNR StatusLive TVHOP LiveRedmi K20Redmi K20 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................