Why Congress Councillor Threw Garbage In Front Of North Delhi Mayor's Office

Guddi Devi said she did this to draw attention to the pathetic sanitation situation. (Representational)

Congress councillor Guddi Devi on Monday chose a bizarre way to protest as she dumped trash in front of the offices of the north corporation's mayor and commissioner, alleging poor sanitation condition in her ward.

The Malka Ganj ward councillor deposited dry waste in front of North Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh's office soon after the NDMC House was adjourned for the day in the wake of the death of a councillor.

She then put garbage right outside the door of the office of NDMC Commissioner Varsha Joshi.

Varsha Joshi came out of her office after hearing the commotion and ordered that the area be cleaned.

Guddi Devi told reporters at the Civic Centre, "I did this protest to draw attention to the pathetic sanitation situation in my ward".

"I had gone to a child's funeral and the bereaved family was sitting next to a mound of filth," she alleged.

"If in my ward, people can live alongside garbage, these big officials should also know what it means to live that life," Devi said.

She claimed that she had raised the issue in the NDMC House too but authorities did not pay a heed.

"Number of sanitation workers in my ward has also been reduced," she alleged.

North Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh, when contacted, said, he would look into the case raised by Devi.

"My doors are always open to councillors and the common man. But, this was not a proper way to raise a issue. She could have come and met me, and told the issue, as I am not aware of it," he said.

"I will speak to Devi and also discuss the issue she had raised with the municipal commissioner," the mayor said.

