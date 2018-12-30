Cold Wave Continues In Delhi As Temperature Drops To 3 Degrees

Delhi has been reeling under a cold wave for the past few days. (FILE PHOTO)

Cold conditions prevailed in Delhi on Sunday with the minimum temperature settling at 3 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, the Met department said.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 22.9 degree Celsius, two notches above the season's average, an official of the Meteorological (Met) department said.

The humidity oscillated between 34 and 100 per cent.



On Saturday, the minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded at 2.6 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

The Met office has forecast clear skies along with the possibility of moderate fog on Monday morning with haze or smoke thereafter.

"The cold waves will continue to prevail at isolated places over Delhi on Monday as well. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 4 and 23 degrees Celsius respectively on Monday," the official said.

