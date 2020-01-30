Cold, Foggy Morning As Delhi Records Minimum Temperature Of 8 Degrees Celsius

The Air Quality Index of Delhi at 177 existed in the "moderate" category. (File)

It was a cold, foggy morning in Delhi today with the minimum temperature settling at 8 degrees Celsius, one notch below the average during the season.

Visibility was reduced to 200 metres in areas covered by Palam and 800 metres by Safdarjung weather stations due to "shallow" fog at 8:30am, said a MeT department official.

The Air Quality Index of Delhi at 177 existed in the "moderate" category at 9 AM, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Twenty north-bound trains were running late by 1-3 hours, said a Northern Railway spokesperson.

Relative humidity was 100 percent at 8:30am.

The day is expected to remain clear with strong winds blowing at 15-20 km per hour. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 21 degrees Celsius.

According to Northern Railway officials, the Dibrugarh-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail was delayed by three hours, followed by the Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express running behind its schedule by two hours and 30 minutes.

The Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, the Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Express, the Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express were delayed by two hours.

The Kanpur-New Delhi Shram Shakti Express, Bhubaneshwar-New Delhi Duranto Express and the Rewa-Anand Vihar Rewa Express were delayed by one hour and 30 minutes.

(With IANS inputs)