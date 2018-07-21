Cloudy Morning In Delhi Today

Delhi's maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 am was 85 per cent.

Delhi | | Updated: July 21, 2018 11:03 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Cloudy Morning In Delhi Today

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius in Delhi (File)

New Delhi: 

It was a cloudy morning in the national capital today with the minimum temperature recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, said the Met office.

"The sky will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day with chances of moderate to heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorm," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 am. was 85 per cent.

Friday's maximum temperature settled at 32.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Delhi weatherDelhi temperature

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesHIVTrain StatusCancerSensexDhadak Movie ReviewPNR StatusMarketBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosPetrol, Diesel PricesAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 PriceZomatoPaytmNew 100 Rupee NoteBMW G 310

................................ Advertisement ................................