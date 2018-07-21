Cloudy Morning In Delhi Today

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius in Delhi (File)

It was a cloudy morning in the national capital today with the minimum temperature recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, said the Met office.

"The sky will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day with chances of moderate to heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorm," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 am. was 85 per cent.

Friday's maximum temperature settled at 32.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius.