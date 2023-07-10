Centre's Controversial Ordinance On Delhi Explained In 5 Points

The ordinance seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group A officers from the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (Civil) Services (DANICS) cadre.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud had ended an eight-year-old dispute between the centre and the Arvind Kejriwal government, which was triggered by a 2015 Home Ministry notification asserting its control over services.

The 2015 Home Ministry notification said the National Capital Territory (NCT) administration is not like that of other Union Territories. It said the NCR has been given a unique status by the Constitution.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government took the matter to the Supreme Court, which in its order in May this year said an elected government needs to have control over bureaucrats, failing which the principle of collective responsibility will be affected.