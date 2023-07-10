Supreme Court Refuses To Pause Centre's Ordinance On Control Of Services

There will be no freeze on the Centre's executive order controlling the bureaucrats posted in Delhi, the Supreme Court said today in response to a petition by Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party government, which had challenged the constitutional validity of the Centre's order. But the court has issued a notice to the Centre following the Delhi government's petition.

"We will issue notice to amend the petition to implead the Lieutenant Governor," said Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. The next hearing is on Monday, when the court will also hear the Delhi government's petition on the Lieutenant Governor sacking 400 specialists like fellows, research officers.

The Lieutenant Governor is "acting like a super CM," Delhi had told the court in its petition.