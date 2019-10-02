Delhi Metro Officials Participate In Cleanliness Drive At Metro stations

DMRC and CISF members also dusted ticket counters

A joint cleanliness drive was organised by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) staff at metro stations in the national capital today to mark 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

DMRC and CISF members were seen mopping the floors, cleaning the token machines and dusting the ticket counters of various stations.

Mahatma Gandhi always preached the importance of cleanliness throughout his life. As a mark of respect to Bapu, cleanliness drives at various places were organised.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.