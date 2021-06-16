CCTV Footage Helps Cops Arrest Delhi Woman Seen Snatching Mobile Phone

The shocking video shows the woman snatching the mobile phone.

A CCTV footage has helped Delhi Police arrest a woman who was seen hitting another woman and snatching her mobile phone in the shocking video.

Jyoti, the accused, is seen following the woman she attacked as the 20-second video starts. The other woman doesn't notice because she is talking on phone.

Suddenly, Jyoti pulls her from behind and snatches her mobile phone. The struggle between both of them continues for a few seconds and Jyoti is then seen hitting the other woman.

The mobile phone falls on the road, and Jyoti then pushes her before casually walking away.

दिल्ली के सुल्तानपुरी में एक महिला से दूसरी महिला ने की झपटमारी,मारपीट कर जबरन मोबाइल छीना,पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर आरोपी महिला ज्योति को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है,अपने आप में अनोखा मामला pic.twitter.com/lUtqD75iX9 — Mukesh singh sengar मुकेश सिंह सेंगर (@mukeshmukeshs) June 16, 2021

Shocked, the other woman is seen chasing Jyoti at the end of the video.

The entire incident from northwest Delhi's Sultanpuri area was caught on CCTV cameras. Jyoti is a resident of Mongolpuri, police said.

